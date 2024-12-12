Govt trying to divert from questions raised on electoral integrity: Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: With the Union Cabinet approving bills to implement 'one nation, one election', the Congress on Thursday accused the government of trying to divert from the questions being raised on the electoral integrity of the democratic system.

Advertisment

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved bills to implement 'one nation, one election', and the draft legislations are likely to be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing Winter session, sources said.

Asked about the development, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that in the past also, his party has raised many questions related to elections, electoral systems, and electoral integrity.

"Now let this Bill come, let us see what they are trying to do. But we have said in the past also there are many concerns among the INDIA bloc about the impact on the federal character of our country through this Bill," Gogoi told PTI.

Advertisment

"PM Modi has not walked the talk, he talks of 'one nation, one election' and yet when it suits him...he does Haryana and Maharashtra elections separately. He does Gujarat elections separately. He does not even hold polls in states in one phase, he does it in five phases when it suits him," he said.

Gogoi said the people of India are very wise and understand there are much larger questions that need to be raised with respect to the entire electoral process such as the role of election commissioners and their appointment.

"I think they are only trying to divert from the questions that are being raised in people's mind with respect to the electoral integrity of our democratic system," Gogoi said.

Advertisment

Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government in September accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner.