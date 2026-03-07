Govt undertaking extensive reforms, enhancing transparency for ease of doing business

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) As part of its sustained commitment to improve ease of doing business, the government has undertaken extensive reforms and initiatives to simplify regulations, enhance transparency and strengthen institutional efficiency across sectors, officials said on Saturday.

From seamless business registration to a real-time payment system, India's digital ecosystem ensures that organisations can navigate the entire business cycle, from entry to expansion, with unprecedented speed and ease.

By harmonising central and state level reforms through integrated platforms, India offers a world class gateway where data flows effortlessly across departments, reducing both time and cost of doing business, the officials said.

The impact of these reforms is clearly reflected in India's growing investment inflows and enterprise expansion, they said.

As the nation continues to strengthen its digital trade and logistics frameworks, it reinforces its status as a secure, efficient and highly lucrative destination for industries, they said.

India's advanced digital infrastructure makes business registration easy, fostering an environment that promoted ease of entry.

By harmonising central platforms with state-led reforms, the country provides entrepreneurs and businessmen with an efficient, transparent and reliable gateway to growth, the officials said.

India has fundamentally reimagined its economic landscape by positioning digital transformation as a vital engine for business growth.

India's corporate landscape is being revolutionised by the MCA21 project, a forward looking AI-driven initiative that significantly enhances transparency and ease of doing business, the officials said.

The platform is user for end-to-end registry and incorporation related services of companies and LLPs since 2006 and the MCA21 Version 3 integrates advanced features like e-Scrutiny, e-adjudication and e-consultation, compliance management system and MCA lab.

Additionally, MCA21 V3 have a cognitive chat bot enabled help desk, mobile apps, interactive user dashboards, enhanced user experience using UI/ UX technologies and effortless data dissemination APIs.

In the last five years (2021-25), a total of approximately 3.84 crore filings have been made and the security and confidentiality of information submitted is ensured by adhering to ISO 27001 standards and multi-factor authentication to verify the identity of users accessing the system.

India's Udhyam registration portal epitomises the ease of doing business by offering a free paperless, and self declaration-based system for MSMEs.

By efficiently integrating with Central Board of Direct Taxes and GST Network databases, it provides a fully digital documentation-free experience that eliminates administrative hurdles.

Backed by a strong digital infrastructure, the government has further strengthened EoDB reforms through the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), the officials said.

The BRAP was designer to compare regulatory requirements across states and encourage them to reduce compliance burdens and create a more business-friendly environment.

Since 2015, the government has been implementing the BRAL to promote transparency, simplify regulatory procedures and enhance service delivery across states and union territories.

Till date, seven editions of BRAP have been completed and the eight edition BRAP 2026 was formally roller out on November 11, 2025, the officials said. PTI ACB ZMN