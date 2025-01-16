Govt university professor commits suicide in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) A professor of a government university allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from the window of his office in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

A suicide note was found in his office where Naveen Chaudhary (54) had stated that he was taking this extreme step after being troubled by his illness, police said.

Pratap Nagar SHO Bharat Yogi said that Professor Chaudhary was working at the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur in the Computer Science Department.

During interrogation, the university staff said that the professor would usually greet everyone when he came to the office. But on Thursday, he didn't talk to anyone and went straight to his office, the SHO said.

Chaudhary reached the college at around 9 am. He signed the attendance register.

When the head of the department inquired about Chaudhary, the staff went to call him and found him hanging from the window, he said.

Upon receiving information, police sent the body for post-mortem and informed his family, SHO said. Further investigation is underway. PTI AG HIG