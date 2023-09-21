Govt unveils new Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, to be awarded on National Space Day

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday unveiled a new set of national awards in science, technology and innovation, called the 'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar', and scrapped nearly 300 awards by various science departments.

An official statement said the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar will be one of the highest recognitions in science, technology and innovation, to be given across four categories -- Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar and Vigyan Team.

Scientists will be selected across 13 domains by a committee headed by principal scientific advisor to the government.

"People of Indian Origin staying abroad with exceptional contributions benefiting the Indian communities or society shall also be eligible for the awards," it said.

The Vigyan Ratna award will recognise lifetime achievements and contributions in any field of science and technology while the Vigyan Shri will acknowledge distinguished contributions.

All the awards will carry a citation and a medal.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards, given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research since 1958 across seven domains, will now be given across 13 categories to young scientists up to the age of 45 for exceptional contributions in any field of science and technology.

The Vigyan Team award will be given to a team comprising three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in any field of science and technology.

Scientists/technologists/innovators working in government, private sector organisations or any individual working outside any organisation, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of pathbreaking research or innovation or discovery in any field of science, technology or technology-led innovation shall be eligible, the statement said.

The awards will be given across disciplines such as physics, chemistry, biological sciences, mathematics & computer science, earth science, medicine, engineering sciences, agricultural science, environmental science, technology & innovation, atomic energy, space science and technology, and others.

The nominations will be invited from January 14 to February 28 every year.

The awards will be announced on National Technology Day on May 11 and conferred on National Space Day on August 23. PTI SKU SZM