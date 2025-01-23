Govt urges private TV channels to use sign language for President's address, R-Day parade

New Delhi: The government on Thursday urged private TV channels to telecast President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation and the Republic Day parade commentary with sign language interpretation.

Public broadcaster Doordarshan has said DD Bharati and DD News will carry sign language interpretation of the President's message to the nation on January 25.

It said DD News will also carry the sign language interpretation of the Republic Day commentary.

An official communique said the feed of DD News/DD Bharati is being made available free of cost and urged all TV channels to carry the live telecast of the President's speech on January 25 and the Republic Day Parade commentary with sign language interpretation and English/Hindi closed captions for the benefit of differently-abled people and to make the event accessible to all.