Gov't vision of development is to ensure modern cities, says CM; promises various projects in Sangli

Sangli, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his government's vision for urban development was long term which ensures "modern cities".

Addressing a rally for the 88 member Sangli-Miraj- Kupwad municipal corporation, Fadnavis urged people to give the BJP-led alliance a majority in the January 15 elections to ensure there is no break in the development process.

"We will ensure Sangli transforms into a clean city with modern upgradation. Work on the pre-feasibility report for an airport in Sangli is underway," he said.

The CM also promised a truck terminal in Sangli as well as a music heritage park and instrument museum in Miraj.

His government has decided to regularise encroachments so that slum dwellers get ownership rights in redevelopment, Fadnavis told the gathering.

"A flood diversion project for Sangli and Kolhapur is being worked out. In this, flood water will be diverted to drought hit areas of west Maharashtra and Marathwada," he said. PTI MR BNM