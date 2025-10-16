Govt wants panel of experts to study cloudburst vulnerability in J-K: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday that his government is in discussions with the Centre to carry out a detailed survey aimed at identifying cloudburst-prone areas and recommending countermeasures.

Addressing a press conference at the National Conference headquarters here, he said his government is looking for a comprehensive package from the Centre to reconstruct the infrastructure severely damaged by the flash floods last month, which caused significant destruction.

"Talks are underway between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre to carry out a detailed survey aimed at identifying cloudburst-prone areas and recommending countermeasures. The government wants a team of experts to visit the region, study its weather patterns, geographical conditions, and topography, and submit a comprehensive report. The findings will help us prepare better to deal with cloudburst-related challenges in the future," the chief minister said.

Abdullah noted that his government has done everything possible under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund guidelines to provide relief to those affected by the floods.

"The Centre also deployed its teams in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions to assess the flood damage, while the Union agriculture minister also personally visited the region to review the situation," Abdullah added.

The chief minister said his government is hopeful for a comprehensive package from the Centre for the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure and to provide relief to the affected population.

"More than 350 bridges and 3000 km of roads were damaged, besides the ready-to-harvest crops and agricultural land. A large number of houses along with the land beneath were washed away," he said.

Abdullah explained that his government is working to provide four to five marlas of land to those whose houses were washed away, along with the land beneath the structures.

"Very soon, the documents will be put before the cabinet for its approval as we have promised that those people who have lost their homes along with the land beneath the structures will be provided four to five marlas of land and financial assistance under Prime Minister's Awas Yojana," he said, adding all those people who were rendered homeless would be provided assistance to get back roofs on their head.

Regarding the work of the chief secretary-led committee for the regularisation of daily wagers, he said they have prepared a report; however, it cannot be shared until it has been presented to the assembly.

In March, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a six-member committee to examine issues related to the regularisation of daily wage workers, estimated at approximately 67,000 in the Union Territory.