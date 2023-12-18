Govt wants to bulldoze key bills in Parliament without Oppn, dissent: Cong after suspension of MPs

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Congress Monday reacted strongly to the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament, claiming the government has reached an extreme level of dictatorship and was crushing dissent as it wants to "bulldoze" important legislations without any debate.

Soon after the suspension of 33 opposition MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all democratic norms have been thrown into the dustbin by this "autocratic" government and it has shown zero accountability towards Parliament.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking Parliament and Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Government by suspending 47 MPs," he said in a post on X.

Thirteen members were already suspended.

"We have two simple and genuine demands - The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security and a detailed discussion should be held on the same," Kharge said.

The Congress president said the prime minister can give an interview to a newspaper and the home minister to TV channels "but they have zero accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the People of India".

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Governmentt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.