Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs was an unprecedented event, and alleged that the Union government wanted to carry out its agenda without any discussion.

As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting the proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex here, Chavan said it was very shameful that democracy was being destroyed in this way.

"Never in our history members of parliament were suspended in such big numbers. It is obvious that the government wants to run its agenda without any discussion and debate. They are paving the way so that there is no protest. The country is moving towards dictatorship," he said.

Political parties alone would not be able to stop this unless the people also joined in the fight, Chavan added.

Another Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Indian democracy was in danger as suspensions on this scale had never happened. PTI CLS KRK