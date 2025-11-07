Govt wants to name, shame those spreading falsehoods, not to curb free speech: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday that the proposed Karnataka Disinformation Bill aims to regulate those spreading falsehoods and platforms that amplify such misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and fake news.

The minister expressed hope that the Bill will be tabled at the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly, slated to be held in Belagavi in December, reiterating that the state government aims to name and shame those spreading falsehoods, but has no intention of curbing free speech, creativity, satire, and opinions.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the Policy Dialogue, "Truth, Trust and Technology," organised by Ikigai Law and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here, Kharge reiterated how disinformation is extremely dangerous owing to its intentional and egregiously corrosive nature.

"This threat is magnified by technology, especially now, with the advent of accessible and affordable AI tools, anyone can now create deepfake videos, clone voices, and fabricate documents that appear entirely authentic," Kharge said.

He said that a single click can spark chaos and hence, govt wants to bring in laws to rein in misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and fake news.

"We want also to regulate the platforms that amplify such disinformation, thereby violating their own public policies. By allowing such information to be amplified on their platform, they are also indirectly responsible.

Yes it is not easy for platforms to monitor everything, but all we seek is to bring these platforms and the laws of the land under one umbrella," he added.