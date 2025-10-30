Govt wants to turn soldiers into 'security guards' posted at colonies: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday targeted the BJP government saying its "patriotism and love for the Army" could be seen in how it has turned soldiers guarding the country's borders into "security guards" posted outside residential colonies.

The opposition party's criticism follows a Ministry of Home Affairs' communication asking states and Union territories to help with ex-Agniveers' smooth career progression by ensuring they get hired by private security firms after they complete their term with the armed forces.

"The government wants to turn the soldiers guarding the border into 'security guards' standing outside a colony," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X. "This is their patriotism! This is their respect for the army!" The home ministry communication has been sent to all states and UTs. They have been asked to ensure the recruitment of ex-Agniveers into private security agencies and training institutes as they have experience working in the armed forces.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with the aim of bringing down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the armed forces for a four-year term, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The first batch of Agniveers will end their four-year term next year.

In June, the government had issued a notification tasking the Union home ministry with coordinating activities for further progression of Agniveers after their term with the armed forces ends.

The government had reserved 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, including CISF and BSF. A provision has also been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test.

Various central government agencies and departments have already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.