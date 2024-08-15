Govt will build such an education system so that youngsters need not go abroad:PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government wants to build such an education system in the country so that youngsters need not have to go abroad for studies.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi also said the government wants more foreign students to come to India and study.

"We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study," he said.

The prime minister also announced that an additional 75,000 medical seats will be created in the next five years.

"Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them.

"So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," Modi added. PTI GJS GSN