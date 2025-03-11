Govt will consider uniform norms, registration process for study of Naturopathy: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Naturopathy education systems run by state governments follow different syllabi as well as course durations and there is a need to bring uniformity, the Centre told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav admitted the anomalies and said candidates in states with five-year course duration get doctor's titles, but those who do their course in states with four-year duration do not get the title.

Jadhav said there is a need for uniform rules and regulations as well as registration for the Naturopathy course, and the ministry will consider it.

On the shortage of Ayush medicines, Jadhav also admitted that the majority of Ayush doctors are offering their services in rural areas where there is a shortage of Ayush medicines, forcing doctors to prescribe allopathic alternatives.

The government is taking steps to enhance the availability and affordability of Ayush medicines in the country, he said.

According to the Minister, the Ayush Ministry has collaborated with 24 countries for research and 51 such collaborations have been done at institution level.

Besides, the minister said to strengthen the educational background for Ayush internationally, Ayush Chair has been established in 15 countries such as Australia and Malaysia.

"We are committed to publicising and disseminating Ayush at the international level. The Ayush Ministry is ready to contribute to the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Jadhav said, adding that the WHO has set up a global traditional medicine centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Jadhav also said the government has also taken the initiative to offer Ayush visa.

Talking about five research councils under the Ministry of Ayush, Jadhav said that these are: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).