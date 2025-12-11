Govt will ensure all farmers receive grants and benefits of schemes: Maharashtra minister

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Thursday said there will be no dearth of funds for grants given to farmers under various heads, including for farm ponds and purchase of agricultural equipment, and that no cultivator will be left out of the schemes meant for them.

Bharne told this to the state legislative council here in response to queries by members Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Sanjay Khodke, Shashikant Shinde, Sadabhau Khot, Satej Patil and others during the Question Hour.

The MLCs sought to know whether it was true that 48 lakh applications from farmers seeking grants were pending without action from the last four years. They also asked how many farmers have received grants and how many of them are yet to get funds.

Minister Bharne said, "Around 10 lakh farmers, out of the 47 lakh applications, are eligible for the grants, and the government will ensure that no beneficiary is left out from the various schemes meant for them." To a query by MLC Shashikant Shinde on how much more funds will be required for the grants, Bharne said around Rs 2,000 crore are needed and assured the House once again that the government will ensure no farmer is deprived of the benefits.

In a written reply, he also said the government in a cabinet meeting on April 29, 2025 allocated Rs 5000 crore every year for five years from 2025-26 for the 'Krishi Samruddhi Yojana'.

This scheme is aimed at boosting farm income focusing on climate-resilient farming, infrastructure, organic farming, and crop diversification, aiming to cut costs and improve sustainability.