Govt will ensure OBCs don't face injustice: Pankaja Munde on Maratha quota GR

Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said the recent GR on reservation has satisfied the Maratha protesters, but the state government will ensure that no injustice is meted out to socially backward OBC community either.

Speaking to reporters here, Munde said economic backwardness and social backwardness are two different issues.

"The agitation of the Maratha community achieved success. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a GR (government resolution) that satisfied the Maratha community agitators. The CM has also constituted a committee for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to ensure that no injustice is done to them," she said.

Munde, who was in Pune to offer prayers at the prominent Ganesh mandals, said she prayed to Lord Ganesha for a "golden mean" so that all communities live in peace and harmony.

"I am confident that the state government and the Constitution will ensure that no injustice is done to socially backward OBCs," she said, adding that the committee has time to study the issue and will safeguard the interests of OBCs.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday called off his hunger strike to press for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas, five days after he launched it, after the state government accepted most of his demands.

The government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as OBC in the state. PTI SPK NP