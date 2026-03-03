Govt will ensure safe return of stranded passengers from Gulf region: Gujarat Dy CM

Dakor (Gujarat), Mar 3 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday said the first evacuation flight carrying Indian passengers, including those from Gujarat who were stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing Iran-Israel-West Asia conflict, has landed in New Delhi.

Sanghavi was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the Ranchhodraiji Temple in Dakor, Kheda district, to participate in the Holi festivities.

"The Government of India has already issued the necessary advisories. The first flight has reached Delhi. Everyone should follow the information provided by the Embassy," Sanghavi added.

Several people from Ahmedabad, Anand and other districts of Gujarat are stuck in West Asian countries amid the widening military US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The Centre on Monday said it had been in touch with Indian missions in the Gulf region to ensure the safe return of stranded Indians.

Although Sanghavi didn't specify details of the flight, Air India said on X that it operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers on Tuesday.

"We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East," the airline said.

Sanghavi arrived at the famous Ranchhodraiji Temple at around 3 AM and offered prayers. He later participated in the grand Rangotsav celebrations.

He also presented a ceremonial 'Dhwaja' (holy flag) at the feet of Lord Ranchhodrai as part of the traditional rituals, according to officials.

"With chants of 'Jai Ranchhod' echoing all around, lakhs of devotees have arrived in Dakor today. For many years, it has been a tradition for devotees to walk several kilometres to reach here on this auspicious day," Sanghavi told media persons outside the temple premises.

He prayed for the well-being of citizens.

"I bowed at the holy feet of Lord Ranchhodrai and prayed for the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people of Gujarat," he added. PTI KVM PD NSK