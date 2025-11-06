Govt will examine ‘land deal' of firm tied to Parth Pawar only after receiving complaint: Bawankule

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday assured that his department would examine an alleged land deal involving a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar only after receiving a complaint.

Talking to reporters, the BJP minister said activist Anjali Damania had called him earlier in the day to inform him about the alleged transaction, and that she would file a written complaint with him by November 11.

According to RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, a land parcel in Pune’s upmarket Mundhwa area was allegedly purchased for about Rs 300 crore by a company linked to Parth Pawar despite its market rate being “considerably higher”. He also claimed that "the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore on this deal was waived".

“Why are some people more equal than others?” he asked in a social post on Wednesday.

Bawankule said the matter of stamp duty waiver falls under the jurisdiction of the Industries Department.

“The Industries Department, while encouraging certain industries, offers waivers or reliefs. That department will have to provide all relevant details. Instead of making any statements now, I will wait till November 11 when Damania submits her documents.

“The Revenue Department will then scrutinise them and seek information from the Industries Department to ascertain whether any waiver was granted within the framework of the government’s IT policy,” Bawankule said.

Bawankule said without a formal complaint, his department could not initiate any probe.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a judicial inquiry into the land deal, claiming that it was done in violation of the law.

“The purchase of land by the company of Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, must be investigated in a transparent manner. This is government land, and it was sold without any decision from the Revenue Department in this matter,” he claimed.

The transaction should be cancelled, and action must be taken against whoever is responsible in this case, he said. PTI ND NR