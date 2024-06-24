Govt will extend help including medical care, T'gana DCM tells tribal woman tortured by 4 persons

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday met a tribal woman who was allegedly tortured by some persons, including her sister for days in Nagarkurnool district, and assured that the government would take care of her medical treatment, besides extending other help. Vikramarka met the woman at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here.

The woman, who was initially treated at a state-run hospital in Nagarkurnool district, was shifted to the NIMS for better treatment.

Expressing anguish over the attack on the 27-year-old woman, Vikramarka said the government would take care of her treatment till she recovers.

The government would provide a house to her under the Indiramma poor people's housing if she does not own a house, education for her children in a state-run social welfare school and also land for cultivation, he said.

Observing that the accused have already been sent to jail on remand, the deputy chief minister said the government would take tough measures after obtaining full information on the incident.

Vikramarka was accompanied by state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who had met her earlier at the Nagarkurnool hospital.

Four persons were arrested for allegedly torturing the Chenchu tribal woman after she did not turn up for work in an agricultural land, police said on June 22.

The woman was assaulted by the four accused, including her sister and brother-in-law in Molachintalapally village of Nagarkurnool district. She was rescued after some villagers took up the matter with the police.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was beaten up with sticks and tortured for not turning up for work in the agricultural land owned by one of the accused, a senior police official said.

The victim also had a dispute with her sister over a family issue, they said.

The accused allegedly inflicted burns on her private parts and thighs besides putting chilli powder in her eyes and body, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case on charge of sexual assault, attempt to murder, relevant IPC sections and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was registered, police said. PTI SJR KH SS