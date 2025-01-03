Satara, Jan 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government will tread the path of equality as shown by 19th century social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

Jyotirao Phule fought against caste discrimination, championed equality and worked for the empowerment of deprived communities. He and Savitribai Phule are considered as pioneers of women's education in India.

During an event organised to mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, regarded as modern India's first female teacher, at her birthplace Naigaon in western Maharashtra's Satara district, CM Fadnavis, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and state minister Atul Save were present.

In his speech, Fadnavis said, "The state will work on the path of equality shown by Phule. The demand made by the sarpanch of this village will be fulfilled soon. In the next six years, we will celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Before that, her memorial should be completed. We will ensure sufficient funds for the project." "There will be 33 per cent reservation for women in the state and the country. We assure you that we will increase the number of Lakhpati Didis in the state," he said.

A Lakhpati Didi is a self-help group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more.

Bhujbhal said, "Late academician Hari Narke, known for his work on Jyotirao Phule, showed me this place (Savitribai's birthplace). He told me that we will construct Savitribai Phule's house that existed during her time here again." The OBC leader said, "Not only Brahmins hurled stones at Savitribai, but some people from our community also did so. Some Brahmins helped her, while many from our community opposed the construction of her memorial here." "Today, there are a number of hurdles when it comes to educating women. Devendra ji you are taking the work of Savitribai ahead. The government should once again start giving awards instituted in Savitribai Phule;s name. There is a need to speed up the work of Bhide Wada in Pune too," he said.

The Phules had started the first school for girls in 1848 at the Bhide Wada. A national memorial dedicated to the social reformer couple is being built at the site. PTI CO NP