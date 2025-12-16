Govt will go ahead with welfare initiatives, says LDF convenor after civic poll debacle

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Ruling LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said the state government would continue to focus on public welfare initiatives after making corrections if necessary in view of recent civic poll results.

Admitting that the LDF has not received a verdict they expected in the LSGD polls, he said the front would make an in-depth review into the setback.

He was speaking to reporters after a crucial LDF meeting convened to review the results of the two-phased local body polls, which had been announced on Saturday.

Ramakrishnan said the Pinarayi Vijayan government functioned exceptionally for the welfare of the people and the development of the state in the past nine years.

The Left government has always tried to find solutions for people's issues and adopted stands on various issues considering their future, he added.

"However, the LDF government could not secure the expected result in the local body polls. So, our stand is to review in detail this reaction of people reflected in the polls and make a thorough review," the senior leader said.

He further said the ruling front would continue to go ahead with public welfare initiatives and would make necessary changes if needed.

The local body elections in Kerala saw major gains for the UDF, which won four of the six municipal corporations, while the LDF retained Kozhikode and the BJP-led NDA captured the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The UDF also won seven of the 14 district panchayats in the state, with the LDF securing the remaining seven.