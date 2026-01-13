Govt will go by SC directive on holding Bengaluru civic body polls by June 30: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government will go by the Supreme Court's directive and hold the long-pending elections to the five city corporations, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), before June 30.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development and state Congress chief, has expressed confidence about Congress winning all five corporations in the city.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold Bengaluru local body polls by June 30.

The tenure of the earlier elected body, under the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), expired on September 10, 2020, and since then, a government-appointed administrator has been taking care of its day-to-day affairs.

Bengaluru was divided into five new municipal corporations--Central, East, West, North, and South--under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in September 2025, replacing the single Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"We will go by the Supreme Court order. We are preparing to conduct polls by June 30 as the court has directed. The State Election Commission has filed some affidavits; it is left to them, but the state government will issue necessary orders. We want to hold the zilla and taluk panchayat polls too. We will make necessary preparations regarding what has to be done as per the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the state election commission will hold the polls, and they have been told that the government is ready for it.

"We have done whatever has to be done as per the timeline. There were some objections regarding reservation (ward reservation for polls), stating that fewer wards have been reserved for women. I have not seen it. I will look into it, and if it needs to be rectified, I will ask the authorities to take necessary action. We will not interfere in it," he added.

Making it clear that the government will not seek more time to hold polls, Shivakumar expressed confidence about Congress winning all five corporations in Bengaluru.

"It is our duty to hold polls and give power to party workers. We are preparing new leaders. We (Congress) are confident that for the work we have done, the guarantee schemes we have given, and the way in which we are changing Bengaluru, people will show confidence in us and we will win in all five corporations," he said.

Asked about the BJP and JD(S) planning to have a friendly contest in GBA polls, the Deputy CM felt it would be good for Congress if they went together.

"Let them do whatever they want, let them go together or go separately. The only thing is that, in my opinion, if they go together once for all, if they fight together as they did in the Lok Sabha polls, it will be good for us.

Straight fight is more important than a triangle fight," he said.

The BJP, which had opposed the splitting of the previous BBMP into five corporations, has said it is prepared to take on the ruling Congress in the polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka has said that the BJP, since the beginning, has been demanding that the polls be held.

"Hold the polls soon, we are ready. Potholes on roads under the Congress administration are enough for us to win the polls. Congress will lose the election because of their sins and for betraying the people of Bengaluru," he had told reporters on Monday, adding that issues like the number of people losing their lives due to bad roads, the garbage issue, deteriorating law and order situation are sufficient.

Ashoka, however, clarified that the party's central leadership would take a call on alliance with the JD(S) for the GBA polls. PTI KSU ADB