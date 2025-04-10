Govt will hang Tahawwur Rana during Bihar polls, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said 26/11 terror attack key accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was extradited to India on Thursday, should be hanged immediately and claimed the government will do so during Bihar elections.

Raut also demanded that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was captured in 2016 and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, be brought back home. India has dismissed Pakistan's accusation as concocted.

According to New Delhi, Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which ordered Pakistan to stay his execution.

"Rana should be immediately hanged but he will be hanged during the Bihar polls (scheduled later this year)," Raut told PTI.

Raut said there was a 16-year-old battle to bring Rana to India and it started during the Congress rule. "So no one should take the credit of bringing back Rana," Raut added.

The Sena (UBT) MP said Rana is not the first accused to be extradited to India. In the past, 1993 serial blast accused Abu Salem too was extradited to India, he noted.

He also demanded that economic fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi be extradited to India.