Govt will implement HC directives on Maratha protest: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sept 1 (PTI) The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

This assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

"The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said.

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis further said that discussions can't take place on the mic, and we should know whom to hold talks with. We are not adamant." He also said that legal options were discussed in a meeting held this morning.