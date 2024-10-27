Govt will improve living standards of people living in Musi catchment area: T’gana CM

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the government will improve the living standards of people living in the Musi catchment area.

Advertisment

Reddy, who participated in the ‘Sadar’ Sammelan (Sadar festival) -'buffalo carnival' organised annually as a part of Diwali celebrations here, said the role of the Yadav community in the development of Hyderabad city is significant, an official release said.

He said the state government has already announced that the ‘Sadar’ Sammelan will be organised officially every year and added there is a need to organise the festival in the villages also.

The Congress nominated Anil Kumar Yadav as Rajya Sabha MP in a bid to empower Yadav community politically in Telangana, Reddy said.

Advertisment

The Congress will provide more political opportunities for the Yadav community in the coming days, he added.

"Yadav brothers nurtured livestock in Hyderabad. The community used to grow cattle fodder on the banks of Musi catchment area. Let us rejuvenate the Musi river which turned out to be a pile of trash," the chief minister said.

He appealed to the Yadav community to support the government in the development of the city.

Advertisment

Reddy said despite the hurdles created by some forces, the Congress took the responsibility of developing Hyderabad city on an international level. "We are going to improve the living standards of people living in the Musi catchment area," he added.

The state government plans to provide livelihood opportunities and alternative housing to those who are living under dirty conditions along the highly-polluted Musi, as part of the government's Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad, Reddy had earlier said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH