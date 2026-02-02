Govt will launch drive to trace, deport Bangladeshis: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said a drive will be launched to trace and deport Bangladeshis from the state.

“I have told police officers to take the drive to identify and deport the Bangladeshis. It has come to our notice that the Bangladeshis are largely concentrated in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Kodagu,” Parameshwara said in the Assembly.

According to him, the work is already in progress to identify and deport the illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

He said Bangladeshis are not just in Karnataka but across the country.

Putting the blame on the Centre for the illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India, he said they enter India and spread from Kolkata.

“Who looks after the Indian border? It’s our military and the Border Security Force (BSF). How do they enter the country so easily? Isn’t this the very basic question?” he sought to know.

Rejecting the claim that there are lakhs of illegal Bangladeshis in Karnataka, the Minister said the government will not let them roam free.

The Minister said in 2021 when the BJP was in power, 15 people were deported and 21 in 2022.

After the Congress came to power in Karnataka, 47 people were deported in 2023, 62 in 2024 and 87 in 2025.

“196 people were deported after our government came to power. We have identified 370 people. Since various cases are pending against them. We have initiated the process to deport them,” Parameshwara told the House.

He also said that he has directed the police officers not to allow drug activities to happen in the state. PTI GMS GMS ADB