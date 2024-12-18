Govt will not remove temples built on Waqf properties, CM Siddaramaiah tells Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured the Karnataka Assembly that the government will not remove those temples which are built on Waqf properties.

Advertisment

In case notices have been served to them, then they will be withdrawn, he said.

During a discussion on the issue of the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices to farmers, temples and many other individuals, the Chief Minister said, "If temples have been built on Waqf properties then we will not remove them. I am making it very clear. In case any notice has been issued, they (notices) will be withdrawn." As the raging Waqf issue echoed in the Assembly with the BJP raising it, the Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan clarified that if notices were given to farmers and temples then they will be withdrawn.

The Chief Minister too reiterated Khan's statement and said no farmer will be evicted from the land they have been tilling.

Advertisment

The BJP legislator Araga Jnanendra demanded that properties mentioned in government records as Waqf should also be removed as the mere withdrawal of notices will not serve the purpose.

The Leader of the Opposition BJP, R. Ashoka, justified the demand by saying that there were 110 Kuruba families in the Krishna Raja constituency, in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district of Mysuru, who have been running from pillar to post to get the notices removed. They have submitted several memoranda to Siddaramaiah, but to no avail.

He said there are hundreds of such instances where people face hardship by such notices.

Advertisment

Minister Khan reminded the BJP that it was in its manifesto in 2014 there was a promise to remove encroachment on Waqf properties.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to save the Waqf properties saying that there were 1.10 lakh acres of Waqf properties in the state which now reduced to just 20,000 acres due to various provisions of law such as the Inam Abolition Act as well as encroachment.

Jnanendra said, "We (BJP) too support saving the Waqf properties but our point is why notices were given now." Siddaramaiah said the situation was such that there was a need to save the properties and notices were given as there is a Central law for it.

Advertisment

The clarification was necessary now because a march was taken out from Bidar by the Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Bidar, he explained.

"There is a political split in the BJP but I won't discuss your internal matter," Siddaramaiah quipped.

He was referring to the differences between Yatnal and BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra. As a show of strength, Yatnal decided to take out a march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar with the support of 12 senior BJP leaders including MP and MLAs.

Advertisment

He accused the BJP of politicising the issue and reminded that despite the attempt to communalise the atmosphere in the state, the BJP lost the recent bypolls in all the three assembly segments, Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon.

Not satisfied by the explanation given by the Congress government, the BJP staged a walkout from the assembly. PTI GMS ADB