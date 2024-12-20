Govt will plant fruit saplings to tackle money menace in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Dharamshala (HP) Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the state assembly on Friday that of the total plantation done by the government in forest areas, 60 per cent will be saplings of fruit to attract monkeys to their natural habitat as a means to tackle the monkey menace.

The problem of monkeys entering houses and destroying crops is not new, and farmers have reduced agricultural practices in villages due to this issue, Sukhu said.

So far, 1.87 lakh monkeys, including 1,188 in the Nahan assembly constituency, have been sterilized, he said in response to a question by Congress legislator Ajay Solanki.

The CM added that despite the Union government declaring monkeys as vermin and allowing their killing, religious sentiments prevailed, and the monkeys were not killed.

He also expressed concern over the wildlife menace in the state.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh told the assembly that 81,928 eligible persons have been sanctioned houses under the Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,228.92 crore under the scheme, of which Rs 567.23 crore has already been spent on the construction of houses, he said in reply to a question by BJP MLA Vinod Kumar, He said that beneficiaries who have constructed pucca (concrete) houses after the sanction would not be eligible for a house under the scheme.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhaniram Shandil informed the assembly that Himachal Pradesh suffered 1,714 battle casualties after independence, of which 736 officers and soldiers hailed from Kangra district.

In response to a question from Congress legislator Malendra Rajan, he said that the dependents of these soldiers are provided with free bus facilities on HRTC buses. Sons and daughters of war widows receive financial assistance for marriage, and one family member is given a job in the armed forces, based on their qualifications. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD