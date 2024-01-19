Govt will set 'new records of development' in Rajasthan: Governor Mishra

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said the policy and intentions of the new government are very clear, adding it is committed to making Rajasthan a developed state.

Addressing the newly constituted 16th Assembly, the governor said the new government will fulfil every promise of its 'Sankalp Patra'.

"The policy and intentions of the new government are very clear. We are committed to create a developed Rajasthan with the resolve of Developed India 2047," said Mishra.

"We can better implement efficient and smart good governance, moral value system, Gandhi ji's Ram Rajya and Suraj, rule of law, inclusive and sustainable development, accountability in administration, effective efficiency and transparency, good governance, and fulfil every promise of the resolution letter," he added.

The governor also took a dig at the previous Congress government for corruption, law and order and poor economic condition of the state.

"The previous government was involved with its contradictions and ego battles and was not successful in making development-oriented policies and taking decisions for the state. As a result, it could not live up to the expectations of the people," he said.

Mishra said that making Rajasthan free from corruption and crime is the main goal of the present double engine government, which is committed to establish rule of law in this peace loving state.

"Unfortunately, during the last five years of the government's tenure, the governance remained derailed due to contradictions and conflicts. But now, this stable government with full majority and double engine will not only create a new Rajasthan by setting new records of development in the state but also fulfil the resolution of developed Rajasthan and developed India 2047," he added.

The governor underlined it is the present government's policy decision that the public welfare schemes run by the previous regime would not be stopped but the schemes hastily announced without any budgetary provisions at the last moment would definitely be reviewed.

He said that only after a thorough investigation by the experts, work will be done to implement the welfare schemes on the ground in a concrete and practical new form by giving them proper financial base.

The governor said that the imprudent policies, short-sighted decisions and economic mismanagement of the previous government have led Rajasthan towards economic emergency in the last five years.

As a result, Rajasthan has again come into the category of sick and most indebted state, he added.

"The top priority of the government will be to bring the inherited state's ruined economy back on track. The path to economic progress will be paved by making the environment of ease of doing business in the state," Mishra said.

Pointing out that the contribution of agriculture sector in Rajasthan's GDP is about 30 per cent, the governor said, "Our farmers are food providers. Our government is committed to providing them economic support and empowering them." The governor said the previous government made tall claims regarding loan waiver of the farmers but on the contrary auctioned the lands of more than 19,000 farmers instead of loan waiver.

He said it is a matter of immense grief that many farmers were forced to commit suicide due to land auction.

"Protecting the interests of farmer brothers is the top priority of the present government. The farmers, whose lands were auctioned during the tenure of the previous government, will be given appropriate and respectable compensation without any delay," Mishra said.

"A practical compensation policy will be determined to provide compensation," he added.

The governor alleged that an "attempt was made by the previous government to steal applause by naming the Centre's Ayushman Yojana as Chiranjeevi Yojana".

"The state government is committed to ensuring health services for all. The government will now review Chiranjeevi Yojana and make Ayushman Yojana people-centric and implement it effectively," he said.

The governor also mentioned about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in his address.

"Our government will develop ERCP as the lifeline of eastern Rajasthan and the implementation of this scheme will be done at a rapid pace on mission mode. Now with the coming of double engine government in both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it will be easy to give concrete shape to the project as soon as possible by signing an MoU regarding the ERCP," he said.

The proceedings of the session began on Friday with the address of the governor, who was earlier welcomed by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

During the governor's address, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLA Hanuman Beniwal raised the demand for dissolving the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and created uproar in the House. However, the governor continued his address.

The Rajasthan Assembly was later adjourned till Tuesday.

The first session of the 16th Assembly of the state was held earlier on December 20 and 21 last year when the newly-elected MLAs were sworn-in and the speaker was unanimously elected.

The ruling BJP has 115 seats and the Congress has 70 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. PTI AG AS AS