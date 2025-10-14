Govt will set up skill academy and digital university: Himachal Pradesh minister

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will set up a skill academy and digital university to equip students to deal with "emergency-like" situations, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Tuesday.

Chairing a review meeting on technical education here, Dharmani said that in order to encourage entrepreneurship, various programmes in collaboration with the Industries Department and Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) will be conducted in technical institutes.

Engineering and technical education students would be given practical training at these centres, he said.

Dharmani mentioned the growing beauty, wellness, and fashion sectors and said collaboration with national brands is attracting the youths to these industries. PTI BPL VN VN