Govt will take apt decision soon: UP CM on relaxing age limit for police recruitment

Noida/Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) The state government will soon take an "appropriate decision" in the interest of the youth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, according to a BJP MLA who met him in Lucknow seeking relaxation in the age limit for candidates applying for police service.

Jewar (Gautam Buddh Nagar) MLA Dhirendra Singh and Anupshahar (Bulandshahr) MLA Sanjay Sharma met the chief minister in the state capital.

The state government had on December 23 notified the recruitment of 60,244 police constables. The application process would begin on December 27 and continue till January 16.

The minimum age for candidates is 18 years and the maximum 22 years, according to the notification. The two BJP lawmakers had written to the chief minister, requesting relaxation of three-five years in the upper age limit citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years.

"After the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured us that the Uttar Pradesh government will soon take appropriate decisions in the interest of youths of the state," MLA Singh said in a statement.

Of the 60,244 vacancies in the police service, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 for economically weaker section, 16,262 for Other Backward Classes, 12,650 for Scheduled Castes and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes, according to the official notification.

Of the total posts, 20 per cent have been reserved for women, it added.