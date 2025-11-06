Govt will ultimately give clean chit: Uddhav on controversial land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

Latur, Nov 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said although over a Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune allegedly involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son has surfaced, "nothing substantial will come out" and the government will eventually give a "clean chit" to those involved.

He also sought to know what action was taken earlier in the corruption cases involving ministers belonging to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thackeray was addressing farmers at Thorlewadi in Ahmedpur taluka of Latur district during his Marathwada tour.

A political row has erupted over the more than Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune allegedly involving Ajit Pawar's elder son Parth Pawar. The state government has suspended a revenue official in this connection and set up a high-level committee to investigate it.

According to an official, 40 acres of "Mahar Vatan land belonging to the government" in Pune's upmarket Mundhwa area, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived.

Being government land, the plot cannot be sold to a private firm, he said.

In his speech, Thackeray said, "The issue of land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, is going on. But nothing substantial will come out of it. The government will eventually give a clean chit to them." "Earlier, corruption cases involving ministers from the (Eknath) Shinde group had surfaced. What happened to them?" the former chief minister asked. PTI COR NP