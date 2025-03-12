Govt withdraws letter asking 30% of income earned from magic shows in Himachal schools

Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) An official letter by an education officer in Hamirpur asking to contribute 30 per cent of income earned from magic shows organised in government schools towards the CM's relief fund has drawn flak from the opposition BJP, forcing the government to withdraw the order on Wednesday.

The Deputy Director Primary Education, Hamirpur issued the letter on Tuesday in response to permission sought for holding the shows.

The letter, which has been widely circulated on social media, said that the permission was granted on condition that 30 per cent of revenue generated is sent to the chief minister's relief fund, and that the shows create awareness on the "beti bachao beti padhao" campaign, and against superstition in the state.

The state Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, said the order has been withdrawn and an explanation has been sought from the officer.

BJP MLA from Naina Devi, Randhir Sharma, said such decisions are tarnishing the image of the state.

Speaking with PTI, Sharma said the Congress government is responsible for financial bankruptcy of the state.

The situation is so grim that the Himachal government has to take money from temples and divert funds of central schemes to run the government. And now, it has issued a notification to organise magic shows in the schools to collect money for CM's relief fund.

"If the situation is so pathetic, the government should place a donation box outside the state secretariat so people can donate something," he said.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur told the PTI that he read the letter issued by the deputy director on social media. "The letter has been immediately recalled and explanation has been sought so that such irresponsible work is not done in the future," he said. PTI BPL SKY SKY