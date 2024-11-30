Govt won't be formed in Maharashtra for next eight days, feels Sena (UBT) leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday said in view of the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, no government will be formed in the state in the next eight days.

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained power, bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41 seats.

However, even after the announcement of poll results on November 23, the government formation has been delayed as the alliance is yet to finalise the next chief minister's name.

Talking to reporters here, Danve said, "As per the prevailing situation, the next government cannot be formed in Maharashtra for next eight days. There is probably a question of leadership in BJP. The process (of finalising the chief minister's name) is yet to take place...Therefore the government cannot be formed." A BJP leader earlier said the government of the Mahayuti alliance will be formed on December 5 with Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the frontrunner for the post of chief minister.

When asked whether the Sena (UBT) was willing to contest the local governing body elections independently, Danve, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, said he never said so.

"But local governing body elections cannot take place over the next six months to a year. Court hearing over the issue is scheduled in January 2025. The process of ward delimitation and reservation is pending. The situation is different in every pocket for these elections. We can decide according to the feelings of the party workers," he said. PTI AW NP