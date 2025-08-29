Govt won't do injustice to Marathas over quota but won't let down other communities either: Shinde

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asserted that the state government will not do any injustice to the Maratha community over its reservation demand, but will not let down other communities either.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said the government was positive about the demands made by Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange, but they should be appropriate and legally tenable.

Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday morning, vowing not to leave till the community’s demands were met.

The 43-year-old activist has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Shinde said, "The government will not do any injustice to the Maratha community. But while addressing the issues, injustice will also not be done to other communities." Hitting back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the deputy CM said those attacking him must make their stand clear on the issue of reservation to the Maratha community.

Shinde said when he was the CM, his government was instrumental in giving 10 per cent reservation to Marathas which benefited the community.

"We have done whatever we could for the Maratha community and will continue to do so," he said. PTI PR NP