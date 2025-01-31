Govt worked with determination to lift economy out of 'policy paralysis' amid global concerns: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis" despite global concerns such as aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the government's third term is seeing work being done at thrice the speed of previous administrations, citing decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election.

Before starting her address, Murmu paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also paid tributes to those who died in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

"My government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of a state of policy paralysis. Despite global concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic, its aftermath, and war-related uncertainties, the Indian economy has demonstrated remarkable stability and resilience, proving its strength.

"My government has implemented several significant measures to promote Ease of Doing Business. With the spirit of ‘One Nation, One Tax’, the GST system was introduced, which has been benefiting all states across the country. Due to policies like Make in India, many major global brands now proudly display the label ‘Made in India’ on their products," she said.

The President said the pace of work has tripled in this third term.

"Today, the nation is witnessing major decisions and policies being implemented at an extraordinary speed, with the highest priority given to the poor, the middle class, the youth, women and farmers," she said.

Noting that development is truly meaningful when its benefits reach the person standing at the last rung of society, the President said initiatives like the construction of 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 10 crore free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, ration for 80 crore needy citizens, the Saubhagya Yojana, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have given poor the confidence that they can live with dignity.

"When poor people are provided with a dignified life, it instils a sense of empowerment that helps them fight poverty. Due to such efforts, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are moving forward in life. They have formed a Neo Middle Class, a group that is infusing new energy into India's growth journey," she said.

Murmu asserted that the government has consistently worked on policies of multi-dimensional and inclusive development.

"Therefore, while emphasising on physical infrastructure, equal efforts have also been made by my government for a social infrastructure revolution Noting that the government in the past ten years has written new chapters of progress, one of which is the golden milestone of India’s digital revolution, the President said today, India has emerged as a major global player in the field of digital technology.

"The launch of 5G services in India, alongside other leading nations, stands as a significant milestone in this journey. India's UPI technology has also impressed many developed countries. More than 50 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions now take place in India.

"My government has utilised digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality. Digital payments are no longer confined to select individuals or classes. Today, even the smallest shopkeeper in India benefits from this facility," the President said.

Ahead of her address, Murmu was welcomed in Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.

The President arrived in a six-horse driven ceremonial buggy and was escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential bodyguard.

She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.