Govt working for all-round development in Tripura, says governor

Agartala, Jan 26 (PTI) Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy on Monday said the government has been working for all-round development of the state to speed up peace and prosperity.

Addressing the Republic Day programme at the Assam Rifles ground here, he said the government has taken steps to double the income of the farmers because 70 per cent of the population depend on the farming sector.

"Schemes like PM Kishan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yoja are benefiting the lakhs of famers in the state transforming their lives. The government aims to double the income of each farmer," he said.

Noting that the government is giving importance on infrastructure building, the governor said the northeastern state has six national highways with length of 923 km while the Centre has sanctioned four more national highways in principle.

Reddy said the government has also taken steps to explore the possibility in the tourism sector to boost the economy of the northeastern state.

"The northeastern state has a potential to flourish tourism sector. It is good that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) with Indian Hotel Company Ltd (IHCL) to develop a five-star hotel ( at Pushpabanta Palace)," he said.

"Several tourism related projects funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are being executed with a cost of Rs 179 crore. Besides, the Centre is funding construction of a replica of 51 Shakti Pithas in Gomati districts' Bandower with a cost of Rs. 97 crore," he said.

Reddy said the government has been working to provide quality education and expand opportunity for higher education in the border state.

"The Council of Ministers has already approved a proposal to convert Women's College, Agartala, into a Women University while the state will soon have a technical university. Three new general degree collages have started functioning in three subdivisions," he said.

On the auspicious occasion, the governor also recalled the contribution of freedom fighters for securing independence.

"We must pay respect to the freedom fighters for their sacrifice. We must take a vow to protect our Constitution and safeguard the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. The people must be proud of the constitution, a legal document which acts as a guiding principle," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other dignitaries were present at the main programme of the Republic Day celebrations. PTI PS NN