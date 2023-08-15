Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8pc growth this fiscal: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said his government has been working for the overall development of the state and aims at achieving 8 per cent growth in the current financial year.

The BJP-IPFT government, in its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal, laid emphasis on all fronts ranging from health, infrastructure building and education to farmers' welfare, he said during the Independence Day celebration at Assam Rifles ground here.

“As the people have reposed faith in us, the BJP-IPFT coalition has formed the government for the second time. We will surely respect the people's aspirations in the years to come," he said.

Claiming that the state's development is on the "right path", the chief minister said Tripura had registered an 8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 financial year.

"The government aims at achieving an eight per cent annual growth during the 2023-24 fiscal, exceeding the projected national figure. The outlay in sectors like health, education, agriculture and tribal welfare has been increased substantially in the current year's budget," he said.

The real GDP growth for 2023-24 in the country is projected at 6.5 per cent.

"We are working with new plans to build 'Unnata Tripura, Samriddha Tripura' (Developed Tripura prosperous Tripura) by ensuring progress in all sectors, including indigenous people's welfare, education, health, women empowerment, agriculture, industry and infrastructure," he said.

Saha also said the state government would spend Rs 2,000 crore in the next five years for the development of the education system.

“As many as 8,420 teachers have been recruited through TET since the BJP came to power in Tripura. To expand the scope of higher education, two private universities have already begun academic activities”, he said.

Asserting that entrepreneurs are willing to invest in the northeastern state, he said the Asian Development Bank will invest Rs 1,200 crore for industrial infrastructure building in the next five years.

Saha said the government will continue to work to make "Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura", taking a cue from the prime minister's slogan during the last assembly polls.

Earlier, he hoisted the national flag and was presented a guard of honour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in the presence of senior state and central government officials.

Schoolchildren performed a cultural programme to mark the occasion. PTI PS BDC