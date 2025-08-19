Govt working for peace talks among different leaders, communities: Manipur Guv

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Aug 19 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said the government wants talks among different leaders and communities to ensure that peace returns to the state.

Bhalla made the statement during a visit to Churachandpur where he inaugurated a pre-fabricated house for internally displaced persons at New Zalenphai.

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are constructed off-site and assembled at the place where the homes will be set up.

"I want peace to return quickly, and all of you should be able to go back to your homes as early as possible. The government is working for the peace talks among different leaders and communities to ensure that peace returns to the state," Bhalla said while addressing the gathering.

At least 260 people were killed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023.

The state is under President’s Rule since February this year.

Bhalla later met representatives of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in Churachandpur at the Deputy Commissioner's office and heard their grievances concerning infrastructure, education and administration, according to a KZC statement.

The demands included better road connectivity across Kuki-majority districts, improved healthcare in Moreh town, clearance of student scholarships, and the establishment of a Manipur Public Service Examination centre.

The governor assured the delegation that the concerns would be taken up with priority.