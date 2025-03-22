Govt working for rehabilitation of Anantnag fire victims: J-K minister Sakina Itoo

Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government is working for proper rehabilitation of the victims of a major fire that gutted 40 residential houses in Anantnag district, social welfare minister Sakina Itoo assured the legislative assembly here on Saturday.

The minister, who led a four-member team of legislators to visit the scene of Thursday's devastating fire in Kadipora area, said some relief had been given to the victims and more is underway.

As the House met on Saturday, National Conference legislator from Bijbehara Bashir Ahmad Veeri tried to raise the issue but the speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked him to take up his seat, assuring that the government will make a statement.

“A total of 40 houses were gutted in the fire, causing massive loss to the victims. I along with MLAs Peerzada (Feroze Ahmad), Altaf Kaloo and Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi met the fire victims yesterday (Wednesday) on the directions of the chief minister (Omar Abdullah).

“The district administration had already made arrangements for their food and shelter, while we also had met with the district development commissioner and concerned officers to ensure their rehabilitation,” Itoo, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio, told the House after the question hour.

She said the victims will be provided relief under Chief Minister’s relief fund, while the cheques have been prepared under natural calamity fund for them.

Itoo assured the house that the government is concerned and is working for proper rehabilitation of the fire victims as the sufferers are “very poor” people who have suffered immense losses due to the fire.

“The concerned district officers have also been directed to take care of all their requirements including timber. They are going through a difficult phase in this holy month of Ramadan and we will ensure that they are provided relief which is under progress,” she said. PTI TAS NB