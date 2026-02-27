Govt working for 'Vikas, Virasat': Sonowal after inaugurating waterways projects

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 27 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that the government is working with a balanced approach of 'Vikas and Virasat' (development and heritage).

He was speaking after inaugurating three major inland waterways infrastructure projects on National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra) from Dibrugarh in Assam.

The projects include Customs and Immigration Complexes at Bogibeel and Dhubri, and a renovated heritage building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Dibrugarh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the projects reflect the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that seeks rapid development without losing cultural identity.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are moving ahead with a clear vision of 'Vikas and Virasat'. We are striving towards progress and economic development while preserving our roots, heritage and culture. The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our lifeline, our history and future," Sonowal said.

He said the newly inaugurated infrastructure will strengthen logistics, enhance passenger movement and unlock fresh opportunities for trade and tourism in the Northeast.

"For six decades, our most precious asset -- the mighty Brahmaputra -- was neglected and under-utilised by the Congress, despite its immense potential to transform the economy of Assam and the entire Northeast. We are reclaiming the Brahmaputra as a national growth engine -- strengthening connectivity, empowering local communities, boosting trade and tourism, and building a future where development flows as powerfully and purposefully as this great river itself," he added.

The Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel has been developed as part of a modern tourist-cum-cargo terminal integrating customs, immigration and IWAI administrative functions in a single complex, officials said.

The facility includes dedicated arrival and departure waiting halls, cargo storage areas, administrative blocks, staff amenities and integrated security systems, aimed at improving operational efficiency along NW-2 and facilitating trade under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes.

The Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex is designed to enhance regulatory oversight and boost export-import operations in western Assam, positioning the town as a strategic gateway for inland water transport and cross-border commerce with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The renovated heritage building at Dibrugarh combines restoration of architectural features with upgraded operational infrastructure.

Officials added that the building will serve IWAI's administrative requirements on NW-2 while also contributing to riverine tourism and preserving the region's architectural legacy. PTI SSG SSG ACD