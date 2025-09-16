Govt working hard to make advanced medical care accessible to all: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday said her government was working towards ensuring that advanced medical care is accessible to all national capital residents as well as people from across the country under the vision of making the city a leading healthcare hub.

She made the remarks while inaugurating Apollo Athena, the first dedicated cancer care centre for women in the national capital.

The facility aims to provide comprehensive and dignified medical care, ensuring that women receive specialised treatment in a respectful and supportive atmosphere, Gupta said.

Asserting the government was committed to providing accessible, affordable, and dignified medical care with a focus on women's health, the chief minister said, "The administration aims to ensure that advanced medical care reaches not only the residents of the capital but also people from across the country and the world." Gupta highlighted that earlier, women suffering from severe illnesses like cancer faced social stigma and hesitated to seek treatment.

"In most cases, they were left untreated, and sadly, many lost their lives," she said. "But gradually, awareness increased, and people began visiting hospitals. I am glad that institutions like Apollo now provide not only treatment but also personal care, preserving the dignity of every female patient." PTI