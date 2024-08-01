Govt working hard towards peace talks, announcement soon: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 1 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the state government is working towards peace talks and has held several meetings in Assam’s Silchar.

"We are making immense efforts towards peace talks with the assistance of MLAs and other members. Meetings have been held in Silchar, and we will soon make an announcement," Singh told the Assembly without elaborating who are involved in the meetings.

He described the ongoing violence as an "unexpected and unwanted turn of events" and added, "Given the grim law and order situation, taking extreme measures, including arrests, might have negative repercussions." Singh also noted that some issues are being politicised, which is complicating the situation.

"There are elements which are politicising certain issues that cannot be immediately handled now. I appeal to all not to engage in such activities," Singh said.

In response to Congress MLA Ranjit Singh's question about violence occurring despite the presence of over 38,000 state forces, Singh said, "An investigation is being conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge. The findings will identify the lapses that contributed to the violence, and responsibility will be fixed based on the inquiry's conclusions." Replying to a query from Congress MLA Surajkumar Okram, Singh said, "So far, 226 people have been killed in the violence. There have been delays in arresting culprits in certain cases due to mob-like conditions. There have also been instances of groups obstructing security forces." PTI COR MNB