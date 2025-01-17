Govt working on concept of 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan': CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday asserted that his government is committed to make a prosperous state by working on the concept of 'Apno Swasth Rajasthan'.

Sharma said it is the state government's priority to provide better medical facilities to people, adding the doctors are playing an important role in realizing the concept of healthy Rajasthan by discharging their duties with sensitivity.

The doctors are experts in their field and the suggestions given by them in the upcoming budget are beneficial for the general public, the chief minister said in a statement.

Sharma was addressing the pre-budget dialogue with representatives of institutions related to medical and health sector in the chief minister's office here.

The chief minister said the state government is continuously working to expand and strengthen health services.

Understanding the importance of medical care, the government allocated a record 8.26 per cent of the total budget for medical care in the last budget, he added.

Rajasthan's performance is better than the national average in many parameters, including institutional delivery, maternal-infant mortality rate, vaccination and availability of medical institutions, said Sharma.

The chief minister said that many steps have been taken in the last one year to improve the medical facilities in the state.

Facilities like cashless treatment up to Rs 25 lakh through Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana, 73 days care packages for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer, 419 pediatric packages for the treatment of infants, cashless treatment for eight lakh senior citizens are being provided to people, said Sharma.

Besides, the pregnant women are being given free service of getting sonography done from authorized private sonography centers, he added.

The chief minister said that to keep the health records of people digitally safe, Abha ID of about six crore people has been created in the state.

Rajasthan is at the second place in the country in this initiative, he added.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government has constructed various health institutions as per the requirement, adding 11, 571 institutions in the state have been made functional as Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

The chief minister said the state government has given appointment on about 21,000 posts of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff.

There is a target of recruitment on about 50,000 posts in the medical department, which we will complete soon, he added. PTI AG AS AS