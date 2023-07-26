Govt working on mission mode to address mental health as a public health concern: MoS

New Delhi: The government considers mental health an important public health concern, and from boosting facilities to training doctor and other experts, work on it is being done in a "mission mode" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a national conference on mental healthcare hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here, she also lamented that the society still does not look at mental health in a right way.