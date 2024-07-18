Govt working on skilling rural youth, providing them employment: MoS

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The rural development ministry is working towards providing skill training to youths in villages and creating better job opportunities for them, Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan said on Thursday. Addressing a meeting of the Performance Review Committee (PRC) here, the minister of state for rural development said the main objective of this panel is to ensure that schemes and programmes are being implemented properly and effectively.

He said there are many opportunities available for the youth living in cities but those in rural areas are not even being able to complete their studies, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

"Work is being done to connect such youth to employment by giving them skill training," Paswan said.

"I believe that there is a need to provide better placement opportunities to the youth trained under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, and for this meetings will have to be organised with companies and recruiters," he said.

The objective of the ministry is to bring about inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas through multi-dimensional policies, he said and added that development in rural areas is possible only when new opportunities are created along with strengthening of the existing infrastructure.

Paswan said it will increase livelihood opportunities as well as generate employment. "Apart from this, the youth living in rural areas will not only become job takers but also job providers," he said.

He stressed on developing a vision in which development is "economically, socially and environmentally friendly".

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) has been successful in achieving targets. Out of the target of 2.95 crore houses, 2,94,67,490 have been sanctioned, he said. PTI AO ANB ANB