Govt working on vision for developed Jharkhand by 2050: CM

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government is working on a vision to transform Jharkhand into a developed state by 2050, focusing on the empowerment of women, youth, farmers, and tribals.

Soren was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Jharkhand’s foundation day in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground in the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other dignitaries.

During the occasion, the governor and the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 1,087 development projects worth Rs 8,799 crore, pertaining to the water resources, road, urban development, higher and technical education, building construction, energy and other departments.

“We are working on a vision for the next 25 years to transform Jharkhand into a developed and prosperous state by 2050. You will soon see how holistic development of the state is achieved, while maintaining the balance of nature,” Soren said.

“We are preparing to build a strong foundation for the state, where poverty, the scourge of labour – these things will gradually be seen coming to an end,” he asserted.

Recalling the efforts of tribal freedom fighters and leaders, who fought for a separate Jharkhand, the chief minister said the state contributed significantly for the country’s development.

“The mineral wealth of the state helped big factories’ production in the country. It also aided international trade. Jharkhand also contributed in a big way in terms of manpower,” Soren said.

Soren said the dream of a developed country or a state could be achieved through empowering its villages.

“The state government spends half of its budget for village and women empowerment. New aspects are also being added in the education, health and technology sector,” he said. PTI SAN RBT