Govt working to make Assam one of most developed states: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government was working towards transforming Assam into one of the most developed states in the country, and sought cooperation from the people in this endeavour.

He also maintained that the BJP-led state government has been fulfilling its pre-poll promises, including providing government jobs to one lakh youths.

Sarma was speaking at a function in Bajali district during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 154 crore, as part of an ongoing statewide 'Vikas Yatra', an official statement said.

The chief minister said the return of peace to the state, with almost all major militant outfits now back in the mainstream, has helped accelerate the pace of development.

He spoke on the various welfare measures of his government and investments in infrastructure building, aimed at making Assam one of the leading states in the country.

Sarma appealed to the people for their cooperation towards the government's endeavour for the development of the state.

Earlier in the day, he also launched projects worth Rs 171 crore in Bongaigaon district. PTI SSG ACD