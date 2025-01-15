Govt working to make Rajasthan self-sufficient for its energy needs by 2027: CM

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is working to make the state self-sufficient for its energy needs by 2027 and provide electricity to farmers during the day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sharma was chairing a review meeting held on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the agreements made by the Energy Department under the 'Rising Rajasthan' conference, a statement said.

Several MoUs have been signed in the energy sector under the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment conference, which will give impetus to energy strengthening in the state, Sharma said.

According to the statement, he also directed officials to implement the various agreements on power supply in the state in a timely manner.

Advertisment

Sharma also directed the officials to regularly monitor the energy projects. He said that investors should not face any problems in investing in the state.

He said a review meeting on these agreements should be held every month. The Chief Minister's Office was also directed to send a progress report on the 11th and 26th of every month, the statement added. PTI AG SKY SKY