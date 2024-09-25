Govt working to uplift underprivileged as envisioned by Deendayal Upadhyaya: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday emphasised that the government is working towards uplifting the underprivileged to realise the vision of developed India as envisioned by Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Wednesday marked the 108th birth anniversary of Upadhyaya, whom the BJP on its official websites describes as "the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP since its inception".

Speaking at an event organised here by the Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Institute, Pathak said that Upadhyaya dedicated his life to ensuring that the poorest sections of the society are included in the nation's progress.

"To bring a smile to the faces of those at the bottom of the societal ladder, we must integrate them into the mainstream. Only then can the dream of an independent India can be fulfilled," Pathak remarked, according to a statement.

He further said the government is actively working to implement the policies that align with Upadhyaya's vision, including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the PM Awas Yojana.

The event also featured senior economist NK Singh, who called for embracing new technologies to drive national progress while addressing environmental challenges. He stressed the need for collaboration between the central and state governments to eradicate poverty. PTI KIS KIS MNK MNK