Govt working towards building ‘viksit Odisha’ by 2036: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal was prepared with the aim to build a “viksit Odisha” by 2036, when it completes 100 years of formation.

Majhi made the remarks in the assembly while replying to a debate on the Odisha budget. He said thrust has been laid on infrastructure, urban development, agriculture and irrigation, capital investment, port-based development, industrialisation and sports.

Odisha is fully committed to boost public service delivery systems such as education, healthcare, social security, development of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, and women and child development, he said.

The CM said the state will set up new entities like the Odisha Highways Authority for accelerated construction of highways and expressways.

"We have prepared a plan to construct 75,000 km of world-class roads by 2029-30," Majhi said.

He said the state government is keen to make Odisha self-reliant in sectors like fish, milk and egg production.

“This will not only increase the income of small and marginal farmers, but also meet the nutritional needs of their children in a sustainable manner,” Majhi said.

Majhi said the budget also has proposals to increase the annual allocation under MLALAD from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per constituency. PTI AAM RBT